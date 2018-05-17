Dennis K. Sanchez passed away April 18th, 2018 with his family by his side in Reno, Nevada.

He loved his fishing at Stampede Reservoir since he was 5 years old and moved to Truckee permanently with his family in 1992. Dennis was a longtime resident of Truckee through 2016. He worked for Glenshire Mutual Water company and Truckee PUD.

He has left his son, Aaron Sanchez, daughter Andrea Sanchez, and granddaughters Arianna and Olivia of Reno, NV. Family left behind include sister Rosemarie Mertens of Sunnyvale, CA and brother, Allen Sanchez of San Francisco, CA.

We will have a celebration/ get-together on July 7, 2018 his birthday.