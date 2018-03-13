Carol Louise Orme

January 11, 1945 ~ March 8, 2018

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died due to a sudden illness on March 8th and was transferred into the protection of our Lord. She left behind her husband Don, her children Rob and Michelle, her grandchildren Treeanna and Ethan, her brother Ron and sister Sharon.

She will be missed by her family and all the friends she made in her very full life.

Carol was born in Los Angeles and met her husband of 53 years at San Fernando State College. She graduated from the University of Nevada Reno in Education and briefly taught at Our Lady of Snows and Truckee Elementary School. She taught CCD at the Assumption Church in Truckee for a number of years.

Carol lived in Truckee from 1980 to 2018 and enjoyed skiing, her husband, her family, her friends, and enjoyed all sorts of crafting.

Her memorial services will be held at the Assumption Catholic Church, 10930 Alder Dr. in Truckee on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you make a donation to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe in her honor at http://hstt.org.