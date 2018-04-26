Bill Van Valkenburg

May 26, 1943 ~ April 21, 2018

Bill had been in and out of hospitals for the last year. After a February trip to Mexico, it became more urgent and he struggled with simply walking up stairs. His heart finally gave out at about 5:30 PM on Saturday the 21st.

Bill grew up in Alameda and as young man was on the ski patrol in Dodge Ridge where he met many lifelong friends including the Twining family, whose daughter Sally is the mother of his god daughter. At one point he worked in the ski business for Sally's husband, Sandy, for Competition Products, which specialized in foaming custom ski boots. He worked for many years for Qantas airlines all over the Pacific Rim, and through his work fell in love with Fiji. Therefore his nick name: Fiji Bill, as he always talked about retiring there. He also worked for a while plowing roads for the Town of Truckee.

Bill always dreamed big and was a man of many interests. As a neighbor, he had a big and generous heart.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Joan. Survivors include brothers Stephan and Michael; nephews Tom and Peter Swenke, Rick Cheffer; niece Natalie Cheffer; and God Daughter Shellie Liman Honneman. He is also survived by his beloved cats, Cappie and Noche.

No service is planned at present, anyone wishing to do so could make a donation to the Truckee Tahoe Humane Society.