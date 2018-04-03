Alyssa "Aly" Kendall, 49, died peacefully on March 28th surrounded by close family and friends.

Aly endeared herself to medical communities near and far, having been treated for cancer over the last 10 years at UVA, Moore Cancer Center in San Diego, UC Davis, as well as Tahoe Forest Hospital/Cancer Center. By the end of each nursing shift during her many hospital stays, Aly invariably knew her nurse's life story.

A career educator and fierce Scrabble wordsmith born in Maryland and educated at Davidson College (BA) & Vanderbilt University (MA), Aly came to Truckee in 2009 to teach Spanish. Head of Lake Tahoe School Ruth Glass hired Aly in 2014 to run the school's library.

Lake Tahoe School teachers who brought their students to library story time described Aly as "magical" for her spellbinding reading of the books she had selected for the school library. Here in Truckee, the medical community came to know her as the patient who could always manage to smile through the pain, explain details of her illness as articulately and thoroughly as a physician, and repeatedly rally back to better health against all odds.

Aly is survived by her son, Casey Jobe; husband, Peyton Jobe; parents, Chuck and Verona Kendall; sister, Ashley Kendall; and the family pet, Sonny, who Aly adopted after organizing a student volunteer effort at the Truckee Humane Society.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the ACPMP Research Foundation at URL https://paddlechallenge.acpmp.org/campaigns/245.