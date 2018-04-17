April 17, 1937 ~ April 9, 2018

Alexander Kinghorn Turner Jr. took God's hand on April 9, 2018 at 80 years young. Born to Agnes and Alexander in San Francisco, CA on April 17, 1937.

He served in the Air Force as an avionics weapons chief for 20 years, retired as a Master Sergeant, a tour of duty in Thailand/Vietnam. After retirement was an electrician and general contractor. He was an avid small aircraft pilot and instructor. He was active in EAA Young Eagles, bible study and church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jo-Ann; children: Alexander (Tracy); Virginia (Curt) Dunn and Matthew (Kim); grandchildren: Bryan (Collier); Chris (Erika); Laura (Jake) Zimmerman; Emily (Kalib) Smith and Michelle Dunn; great grandchildren: Alexander, Camden (Smith) and Esther.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Auburn Grace, 3126 Olympic Way, Auburn, CA 95603.

Donations in lieu of flowers to EAA Young Eagles https://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/contribute-to-eaa or Gene Upshaw Cancer Center http://tahoecancercenter.com/charitable-donations-and-volunteering