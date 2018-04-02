North Tahoe Lakers drop two of three against Highlanders

After an 8-0 start to the season, North Tahoe suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, March 27, falling 6-1 against Incline.

The Lakers returned to Incline Village for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 31, and suffered their second straight defeat in an 11-10 loss to open the day's games.

Senior Graham Payne led the Lakers with a pair of RBIs. Junior Koby Mattson and sophomore Kevin Tidd each went 3 for 3 at the plate. Junior Xander Whisler hit a pair of doubles in the game.

The Lakers would get back in the win column in the following contest, taking a 9-5 victory over the Highlanders.

North Tahoe hit five doubles in the game and were led by three RBIs from junior Sam Sheridan. Junior Joseph Lanza took the rubber and went 6 2/3 innings with one earned run and five strikeouts. Lanza also led North Tahoe with three hits in the game.

North Tahoe (9-2, 5-2 Northern League) will next travel to Pershing County (3-7, 3-3 Northern League) on Tuesday, April 3.