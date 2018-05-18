Nevada County appoints Truckee resident Phebe Bell as director of Behavioral Health

Nevada County CEO Rick Haffey announced Friday the appointment of Phebe Bell as the director of Behavioral Health.

According to a Haffey’s weekly memo, Bell has been serving as interim director of Behavioral Health since December 2017, “providing oversight for a multi-million dollar budget with a staff of over 30 people while leading the department through a transition period.”

Bell previously has served as the Tahoe Truckee Program Manager for Health and Human Services for Placer and Nevada counties, Haffey wrote.

“As the Tahoe Truckee Program Manager, Phebe managed Health and Human Services offices in the Tahoe Truckee region for two counties overseeing behavioral health, public health, and social services programs; managed staff of 20+ people including therapists, psychiatrists, midlevel medical providers and nurses,” the memo states. “Phebe has worked closely with community partners, advocating for regional needs, exploring opportunities for collaboration between the counties and ensuring smooth operations of existing offices and programs."

Prior to working for the county, Bell spent over 20 years working in local nonprofits serving children, youth and families in the Tahoe area. While working for Tahoe Women's Services she designed and managed the first shelter program in the region for domestic violence victims and their children, and later became executive director of the agency, overseeing all crisis services, a therapy program and school based prevention programs. She ran a suicide crisis line for the state of Nevada. She was the director of the Children's Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee which focused on building a comprehensive and responsive service system for children and their families in the region. And most recently she was the Program Director of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, a role in which she focused on supporting the non-profit sector through grants, technical support and community based initiatives.

According to Haffey, Bell has a master’s degree in social work from Portland State University and a BA from Yale University.

Recommended Stories For You

“Through her years of working in nonprofits in this small community, Phebe has a deep working knowledge of the dynamics and needs of the region,” Haffey wrote. “She has been honored for her work by being selected as Citizen of the Year in 2007, Nevada County Partner of the Year in 2008 and Woman of Distinction in 2012.”

Bell lives with her husband and two children in Truckee.