UPDATE: Truckee schools participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)

UPDATE

Truckee students participated in the National School Walkout this morning to honor the people killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, joining schools across the country, including western Nevada County.

Watch our video coverage below. Also check back for more on this story.



Initial story:

All schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have safety plans in place should a potential walkout of students occur on Wednesday March 14 to honor the people who were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The National School Walkout is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 10:17 a.m. in respective time zones.

Students from across the nation are expected to participate in the walkout.