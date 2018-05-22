Mudslide blocks US 395 near Nevada-California state line (UPDATE)

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m., Tuesday

U.S. 395 remains closed due to a huge mudslide at Topaz Lake near the Nevada-California state line, according to Associated Press reports.

Crews were working Tuesday to reopen the highway that was shut down by a 100-foot by 4-foot mudslide.

According to the report, Nevada and California highway officials say there's no estimate for reopening the route in the area located 50 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted at Holbrook Junction at Nevada State Highway 208, and for northbound traffic, the closure begins north of the California agricultural inspection station, the report states.

Rain remains in the forecast into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Updates on road conditions are available at nvroads.com, or by calling 511.

Original post:

U.S. 395 at Topaz Lake just north of the Nevada-California state line is closed due to a Monday mudslide, according to an Associated Press report.

The report states that the California Department of Transportation says the mudslide is 100 feet (30.5 meters) in length and up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep.

Nevada and California highway officials say there's no estimate for reopening the route in the area about 50 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

For northbound traffic, the closure begins just north of the California agricultural inspection station, according to AP.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno issued a flood warning around 6:45 p.m. Monday.