Longtime Truckee Sanitary District inspector retires

Truckee Sanitary District Field Inspector Steve Golder retired on March 21 after about 26 years with the agency.

He started working for the district in 1992.

Truckee Sanitary District Board of Directors President Jerry Gilmore presented Golder with a Resolution of Appreciation at a recent luncheon.

Golder was also given a framed photograph of the Truckee River that overlooks the Railyard site, which he was responsible for inspecting. Golder plans on doing more traveling with his wife and two dogs.