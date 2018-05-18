Voting record becomes issue in Nevada County clerk-recorder race

While campaigning for the top job in the elections office, the three candidates — challengers Mary Anne Davis and Elise Strickler and incumbent Greg Diaz — naturally stressed the importance of voting and of safeguarding the integrity of the voting process.

But local blogger and owner of Sierra FoodWineArt magazine Jeff Pelline, a supporter of Diaz who said he was curious about the political rhetoric, pointed out in an email to The Union that only Diaz had voted in all of the past elections in which he was eligible to vote, going back to 2003.

In contrast, according to documents from the Elections Office, between November 2004 and November 2016 Davis did not vote in five of 17 elections, and Strickler did not vote in seven.

Davis, currently the event manager/nonprofit manager with The Union, was asked specifically about the primary and general elections in 2012 and the state Senate Fourth District election in 2013, in which she did not vote. Davis did, however, vote in the last four elections, in 2014 and 2016.

Davis cited family issues as the main reason she did not vote in 2012 and 2013.

"In a little over two years beginning in 2011, my parents and my husband's parents all died," she said in an email. "In the process, most were very ill and needed care. I spent quite a bit of time caring for my mother in Chico and frankly that was my entire focus. … Unfortunately during that time, the election was not my highest priority."

Strickler also voted in the last four elections, last abstaining from voting in the 2013 election.

"My ability to run the Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Office professionally and effectively is not reliant on my choice to vote," she said in an email to The Union. "Each election offers an opportunity to express your voice on your elected officials and changes in laws and regulations. I am passionate about participation and encouraging individuals to participate in the process. The choice of not casting a ballot is just that a choice and should be respected. If elected, I will protect the integrity and security of our election process and our citizens choice to participate in the democratic process."

Diaz did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.