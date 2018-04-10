Truckee Library celebrates National Library Week

Libraries across the country are celebrating National Library Week April 8-14. This year the Truckee Branch of the Nevada County Community Library celebrates by inviting the public to visit and enjoy some of the recent changes to the interior advanced by Measure A funding.

We invite everyone to explore new additions to the collection, and learn about new library services and programs. Children aged 5-14 who sign up for a library card during National Library Week at the Truckee Library will receive a free book and can select from one of the newest library card designs revealed earlier this week. A parent or legal guardian with valid ID must accompany persons under 18 in order to register for a library card.

Over the past year, staff at the Truckee Library has made a number of gradual improvements thanks to the generous support of Measure A and the Friends of the Truckee Library. The interior of the building was decluttered to create a more welcoming space.

Most notably, the large brick fireplace, original to the building and long obscured by bookshelves, was revealed once more and given pride of place in the library's central hall. A donation from the Friends of the Truckee Library allowed for the purchase of a beautiful electric insert, which gives the fireplace all the charm and sparkle of real fire with none of the attendant risks.

Relocating shelves and materials opened space for additional seating, where visitors may study, read, and relax in comfort. The increased space also allows the library to host a broader range of programs, including Movie Nights at the Library and the ongoing Tech Programs for Children series.

The tech programs showcase materials from the Technology Lending Library, which makes technology kits available to teachers and other educators for use in the classroom. Upcoming programs include introductions to Arduino and the Dash & Dot educational robots.

While the Technology Lending Library is not available for individual checkout, the library is expanding its collection to include a range of equipment that will be available to everyone. The newest addition in this category is the library's Orion Starblast Telescope, which puts the stars in reach of anyone with a library card.

The telescope comes with everything needed to begin viewing the night skies, including lenses, a manual and a star finder. It is available for a one-week loan period. Ask about it at the library's front circulation desk.

Look for further additions to the library in the coming months, including a self-service checkout station and new computers for public use, along with the ongoing soft-remodel. Self-checkout provides a fast, private, and convenient alternative to full-service checkout that visitors to the library may take advantage of if they choose.

The circulation desk will remain staffed and available for checkout, reference, and information services.

The new public computers will be housed in the library's northwest alcove, and will provide visitors with fast, reliable internet connectivity, along with the software required for most general needs, such as Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader. The new computers will be self-service, allowing visitors to conveniently reserve a station and pay for printing without waiting in line at the service desk.

Visitors will notice gradual ongoing change as the remodel continues in the coming months. The aim is to give the library a fresh and inviting atmosphere while maintaining its rustic appeal, as well as increasing the usability and user-friendliness of the library as a whole.

The Truckee library invites everyone to visit during National Library Week — whether for the first time, the first time in a long time, or the first time since yesterday — and explore what's available, what's new, and what's coming soon at your library.

For more information about the library, and library services and programs, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-582-7846.