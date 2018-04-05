Truckee law enforcement endorses John Foster for Nevada County sheriff

John Foster, candidate for Nevada County Sheriff, has announced that all four former Truckee Police Chiefs, the Truckee Police Officers Association and former Town Manager Tony Lashbrook have endorsed him in the upcoming June election.

Truckee's four former Police Chiefs, Dan Boon, Scott Berry, Nicholas Sensley and Adam McGill, were enthusiastic in their endorsements of Foster. Sensley said, "John is a public servant of integrity and is committed to comprehensive community safety services," while McGill added, "It's not even close. John Foster is the most qualified candidate whose experience is unmatched in this election." Berry noted Foster's "ability to empower employees to serve their community" and Boon summed up the endorsements, saying, "John will make an excellent Sheriff for all of the people of Nevada County."

The Truckee Police Officers Association echoed these sentiments, stating "Because of the enormous confidence we have in your ability to be fair and impartial in exerting the rule of law, we support you. We're also confident in your commitment to the citizens of Nevada County through your continued interest and involvement with our community."

Former Town Manager Tony Lashbrook concurred, sharing, "(John) is a proven leader of a contemporary law enforcement agency…(and) his actions have shown a deep commitment to both understanding and serving Eastern Nevada County, including collaborating with the Truckee Police Department."

Foster himself is a 35-year veteran of law enforcement and was Chief of Police in Grass Valley for over 17 years, President of the Central Sierra Police Chiefs Association and is active in numerous local and professional public safety organizations.

Source: John Foster campaign