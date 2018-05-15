Truckee Donner Public Utility District receives national recognition for reliable electric operations

Truckee Donner Public Utility District is one of 240 of the nation's more than 2,000 public power utilities to earn the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association (APPA).

According to a news release, the district first achieved a gold designation for providing reliable and safe electric service in 2015 and this year improved to the platinum designation.

Neil James, the chair of APPA RP3 Review Panel, presented the award to Truckee Donner on April 20 during the APPA annual Engineering & Operations Technical Conference held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"This designation is about more than just reliability. It's about operational excellence," said James. "These utilities and their communities should be proud to represent the best of the best in the areas of reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement."

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key areas: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria within each category are based on sound business practices and represent a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

"We're honored to again receive the RP3 designation and, more importantly, improve to platinum," said Joe Horvath, the district's electric utility director. "Our dedicated utility staff – from the crews in the field to administrative services, IT and engineering – puts in a lot of hard work to provide this community with clean, affordable and reliable electric service."

APPA is a national organization representing more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community- and state-owned electric utilities. It is located near Washington, DC, and more information about APPA and the RP3 program can be found at http://www.publicpower.org/rp3.

Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District