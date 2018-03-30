Three women honored at annual event

A pair of women and a high school student were honored at the Community Arts Center during the Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner's annual Celebration of Women.

Roughly 50 guests gathered to honor the three women for their dedication to education and service at the annual event on March 15.

Denia Monitoya, from Sierra High School, was given the Live Your Dream award at the event on March 15. Monitoya is a single mother, who will now be able to attend college with the $6,000 she was awarded by Soroptimists.

Local resident River Coyote was honored with the Woman of Distinction award. Coyote has been supporting families in the Truckee North Tahoe area for many years, particularly with Tahoe Truckee Future Without Drug Dependence.

The final honor, the Violet Richardson Award, was given to Olivia La Grandeuris, a Truckee High School student, who has given more than 240 hours to community service dedicated to the environment.

"All three of our honorees are remarkable women who inspire us to give more to our community and have the courage to overcome obstacles that we face," said Soroptmist President Susan Horst at the event. "We are proud to honor them tonight."

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon at Zano's Restaurant (11401 Donner Pass Rd.) in Truckee. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing info@sitd.info. For more information, go to http://www.sitd.info.

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosts the Oldest and Best Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June, and also Soroptishop, an evening of wine, food and shopping featuring local artisans, on the third Thursday of November.