The Big Easy comes to Truckee with new festival

The good times will be rolling in Truckee later this month as the town hosts its first annual New Orleans-inspired event, the Truckee Craw Thaw Music Festival.

The two-day festival will hit downtown Truckee April 27-28, bringing a lineup of American roots-inspired musicians and Cajun-style street fare.

"Truckee is home not only to great outdoor adventures, but a vibrant community made up of people who are passionate about great food, unique music and celebrating spring with visitors, family and friends," said Colleen Dalton, brand marketing director for the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District. "We're lucky to have such passion and talent for music that JJ Morgan of Moody's brings to our town, in addition to the world-class production expertise of Crux Events."

The Craw Thaw will open at 6 p.m. April 27, with a pair of bands on Bridge Street outside of Moody's Bistro. Easy Leaves, a six-piece honky-tonk country band will kickoff the evening, followed by San Francisco jazz ensemble the Jazz Mafia Accomplices. Moody's chef William Burns will be on hand during the performances, cooking up Cajun-style food.

The festivities will ramp up at noon the following day with food, music and games, lasting until 9 p.m.. Headphones & Horses spinning music, and the Truckee High School Jazz Band will be performing. Creole and Cajun-style food, barrel-aged Redemption Whiskey and craft beer will also be on hand.

Local snowboard filmmaker Tim Manning will also be in attendance, sharing stories and footage of his career through the years.

As the sun begins to set, the festival will continue with Nashville's Miss Tess & The Talkbacks. Otis McDonald will then close the festival.

The festival is sponsored by the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District and produced by Crux Events, benefitting the nonprofit Moody's Jazz Camp. Entry to the festival is free both days.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.