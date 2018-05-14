Tahoe City Boy Scouts gear up for Memorial Day ceremony

Boy Scout Troop 266 of Tahoe City, California is providing a Memorial Day ceremony to honor all veterans, their families, and whoever else would like to attend.

The ceremony is held in the Trails End cemetery, (480 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City) as it is the final resting place of many local veterans. Veterans' graves are marked with American flags.

The ceremony will include many speeches about Memorial Day, such as how Memorial Day came to be, and a 21-gun salute, which is done by the scouts. Scouts will also play taps and the national anthem.

The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Monday, May 28.