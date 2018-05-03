Sun Snapshots: Students on the move(ment) for Earth Day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Truckee Sun's "Sun Snapshots" page to be published in our print edition.

Send submissions to photos@truckeesun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at TruckeeSun.com and the Truckee Sun Facebook page.