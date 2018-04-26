Placer County Supervisors discuss next steps for Tahoe City firehouse redevelopment

Two proposed concepts to redevelop the Tahoe City firehouse properties near Commons Beach in Tahoe City were presented this week to the Placer County Board of Supervisors, which directed county staff to further study financial and development feasibility.

According to a news release, the county-owned Tahoe City firehouse properties include three buildings: the former North Tahoe Fire Station 51, Tahoe Community Center building and the former visitor center building. Located in the heart of Tahoe City, the lakeside property offers access to outstanding recreation and proximity to the Tahoe City town center, transit hubs, bike trails, ski resorts, marinas and residential communities.

Placer began searching for a partner to redevelop the properties in November 2017, considered a key piece of the county's overall efforts to reinvigorate the downtown core of Tahoe City.

The first proposal, The Commonwell, features a market hall concept similar to the Ferry Building in San Francisco, coupled with community amenities like an outdoor pool and waterfront amphitheater. It would also include seasonal lakeside retail, a plaza deck and ground- level parking underneath the project site.

The second proposal, Siren Arts at Tahoe City, features flexible-use performance space that could accommodate up to 250 people, combined with retail and exhibition galleries, artist studios and multi-use classrooms. It would also include a rooftop deck, kitchen, office space for local cultural non-profit organizations and workforce housing.

"I am delighted to see these two projects moving forward as they each have incredible potential to revitalize Tahoe City," District 5 Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery said in the release. "This has been a great public process that has been very responsive to community input. I would encourage us to do as much as possible to move this process forward."

Placer began working with stakeholders in April 2017 through a series of community workshops. The community's vision for the properties was shared as part of a request for information solicitation to invite proposals, resulting in four submissions. Those four proposals were reviewed by a review committee comprised of four county staff and four community members, with two finalists selected as being most in line with the community's vision for further study.

On Tuesday, senior project manager Suzy Vose said the review committee has recommended to staff that The Commonwell and Siren Arts of Tahoe City submitters be invited to participate in the needed financial and development feasibility studies.