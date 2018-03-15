‘Miracle March’ a boon for Truckee-area ski resorts

A series of storms that have dropped tons of fresh powder at local ski resorts this month, have some people referring to the weather pattern as the "Miracle March."

The storms came in with a bang last week, and have continued to deliver for resorts in the Truckee area.

Tahoe Donner in Truckee said Thursday it has more than 8 feet since the start of the month.

"Conditions are the best they've been all season at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort and Cross Country Ski Center," said Derek Moore, marketing engagement lead for the Tahoe Donner Association.

"Thanks to recent storms, we have great coverage and people are having a blast. In March alone, we've received nearly 100 (inches) of snow. Looking at the forecast, a few more feet of snow is possible through this weekend. It seems Miracle March is upon us and we're loving it!"

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in Olympic Valley said it has received nearly 10 feet of snow since the start of the month.

"Conditions yesterday (March 14) at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows were all-time and we expect today (March 15) to be the same or even better," said Sam Kieckhefer, public relations specialist with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"With 28 (inches) storm total so far and the biggest wave coming tonight (March 15) and into tomorrow (Friday, March 16) with up to 50 (inches) more expected, this storm is making for another spectacular weekend. Miracle March has delivered 119 total inches as of today (March 15), setting the resort up for some great spring skiing."

Northstar California Resort in Truckee also reported excellent conditions on the mountain.

"The first storm system (this week) dropped 19 inches of new snow in 48 hours at Northstar California with another system arriving today (March 15). This snowy spring weather pattern is reminiscent of winter in 1991 when the phrase 'Miracle March' was born — and spring skiers and riders couldn't be happier to see it again," said Stephanie Myers, communications specialist for Northstar California Resort.

"The next storm system is set to move in Thursday afternoon and stay through Saturday morning (March 17), potentially bringing 1-3 feet of fresh powder with it. The forecast calls for 2-3 feet of snow in the Tahoe Basin above 7,000 feet and upward of 4 feet along the Sierra Crest."

Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.