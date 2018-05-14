‘Managing Forests for Fire and Drought’ talk slated for May 31

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will host a discussion "Managing Forests for Fire and Drought" with Malcom North, forest ecologist with the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Research Station on May 31.

According to a news release, remote sensing technology has detected what could be a win for both spotted owls and forestry management. In the Tahoe Basin, owl PACs (protective activity centers) can increase fire severity and spread rate, as well as be moisture stressed due to high tree densities. This research suggests ways of treating these conditions and making Tahoe Basin forests more resilient to the increasing frequency and severity of climate change stress.

Registration for this event is required. The program will begin at 6 p.m. with refreshments and no-host bar from 5:30-6 p.m. at 291 Country Club Drive in Incline Village (between Tahoe Boulevard/SR 28 and Lakeshore Blvd.) on the campus of Sierra Nevada College. A $5 suggested donation will be collected at the door.

For more information or directions call 775-881-7566, or visit http://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/.

Source: UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center