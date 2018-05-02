Literacy programs supported by Bessie Minor Swift Foundation

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Since 2008, more than $530,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications, the parent company of The Union, conducts business.

"This year, applications were of exceptional quality and $80,986 has been awarded to 36 deserving organizations," a news release states. "The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation thanks the many groups that took the time and energy to apply and encourages those that were not selected to submit applications in the future."

Among the area programs receiving support in 2018 are the following:

Incline Elementary School, Incline Village: $3,000 — Delivery of Get in the Act's Science Theater Workshops to all 340 students in grades K-5. Funds will make it possible for "Get in the Act!" science partners to be in the building for two-to-three weeks in order to give every student access to workshops that include topics like Weather, Rock Hounds, the Plant Life Cycle and Force and Motion. The school district does not provide funding for any auxiliary science instruction for grades K-5.

Sierra Nevada Journeys, Reno: $2,667 — Funding for three Family STEM Nights. K-6 students, their parents and siblings will attend fun evenings with engaging stations and interaction that reinforce STEM concepts and foster curiosity, innovation and teamwork. Funds will be used for project coordination, program delivery and a portion of the consumable supplies and snacks used at each event. Approximately 600 students from three local low-income schools will be served by these activities.

The deadline for 2018 grant applications was Feb. 15 and 163 applications were received. The foundation grant criteria calls for detail about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization's project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program. Recipients will report on their results and insights from their program once the projects are completed.

Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2019 with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2019. For more information, visit the Bessie Minor website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org.