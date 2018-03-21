Kings Beach Snowfest Parade draws crowds
March 21, 2018
The annual Kings Beach Snowfest Parade took place on March 10, and drew more than 1,700 spectators to downtown Kings Beach. The parade featured 27 entries from nonprofit organizations, government agencies, service groups and local businesses.
The parade winners are as follows:
Best Tahoe Spirit Award: North Tahoe Public Utility District Parks and Recreation
Best Children's Entry: Gonsalves & Company
Most Entertaining Entry: Jazzercise
Best New Entry: FHP automotive
Best Overall Entry: The Grid Bar & Grill
Honorable Mentions: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Friends of the Kings Beach Library