Kings Beach Snowfest Parade draws crowds

The annual Kings Beach Snowfest Parade took place on March 10, and drew more than 1,700 spectators to downtown Kings Beach. The parade featured 27 entries from nonprofit organizations, government agencies, service groups and local businesses.

The parade winners are as follows:

Best Tahoe Spirit Award: North Tahoe Public Utility District Parks and Recreation

Best Children's Entry: Gonsalves & Company

Most Entertaining Entry: Jazzercise

Best New Entry: FHP automotive

Recommended Stories For You

Best Overall Entry: The Grid Bar & Grill

Honorable Mentions: Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Friends of the Kings Beach Library