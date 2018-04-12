John Foster, candidate for Nevada County Sheriff, announces three endorsements

The Foster for Sheriff 2018 Campaign announced the endorsements of Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson (2013-2020), former Supervisor Ted Owens (2015-2012) and former Supervisor Barbara Green (2001-2004), according to a release.

Foster said he is honored to have earned the endorsement of these three present and past supervisors representing the Truckee region, the town of Washington and parts of Nevada City including the Cooper Road area.

Foster was Chief of Police in Grass Valley for over 17 years, past president of the Central Sierra Police Chiefs Association and is active in numerous local and professional public safety organizations, including past Chair of the Grass Valley Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, go to FosterForSheriff2018.com.

Source: John Foster