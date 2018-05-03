In Brief: Tahoe Forest CIO Jake Dorst recognized for leadership

Tahoe Forest CIO recognized for leadership

Becker's Hospital Review has published its 2018 edition of its hospital and health system CIOs to know.

For the fourth year in a row, Tahoe Forest Health System's Chief Innovation Officer/Chief Information Officer Jake Dorst, has been honored with the recognition. Dorst recently led the health system's successful effort to move to a single, unified electronic patient record to provide better-coordinated care for our community.

The Becker's Hospital Review is comprised of CIOs who are leading their organizations through healthcare's technology revolution, overseeing electronic health records installations, new patient portals and telemedicine advancements while working to keep data secure from breaches.

New website for Lake Tahoe Ecotourism seekers

It only takes one click to get closer to Lake Tahoe's unique natural environment thanks to Take Care, a group of more than 20 environmental organizations in the Tahoe Region. The group launched the newly redesigned and easy-to-use Takecaretahoe.org, a source for environmental education activities.

The funding for the new site was made possible by a grant from AT&T.

Beach cleanups, wildflower hikes, insightful discussions, and environmentally-friendly festivals are just a few of the opportunities people can find on the new site.

For information on the site, contact Adam Jensen at 775-589-5251 or ajensen@trpa.org.

May declared One Truckee River Month

One Truckee River Month provides multiple events each day in May on, around or about the Truckee River, including active opportunities like walking tours and yoga or Pilates, educational events, art activities, his-tory talks, and a river clean-up.

Many local businesses, organizations and agencies have created river-related events just for the celebration.

Renown Health has provided funding for the month-long celebration, and encourages more people to engage in active and healthy activities along the Truckee River. May 2018 has been officially proclaimed as One Truckee River Month by the cities of Reno and Sparks, and Washoe County.

The full One Truckee River Month calendar is at http://www.onetruckeeriver.org.

AAUW North Tahoe presents AIM High

American Association of University Women will host Aim High Executive Director Alec Lee at its 1 p.m. May 10 meeting at the Tahoe City Public Utility District board room, 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.

Lee was awarded the White House Champions of Change for distinguished service to the field of summer learning in 2016. Aim High is the largest summer academic program in the Bay Area with a 2016 enrollment exceeding 2000 students.

Since its beginning 30 years ago in San Francisco, the program has served nearly 10,000 students, including students from our Tahoe Truckee area. A Kings Beach campus serves students since 2012.

For more information about Aim High, visit https://www.aimhigh.org.

Placer County processing more Tahoe Regional Planning Agency permits

Placer County is now processing additional permit types on behalf of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, saving customers time and transportation costs ahead of busy summer construction.

In order to help protect the environment around Lake Tahoe, a TRPA permit is required for any construction project in the Lake Tahoe Basin, ranging from the addition of a new deck to a large commercial development.

In addition to the residential permitting that the county already performs on TRPA's behalf, Placer's Community Development Resource Agency in Tahoe City now offers a one-stop shop to customers requiring TRPA permits for certain commercial, visitor-serving (such as hotels) and mixed-use projects located in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

TRPA continues to process permits for lakefront developments, projects requiring scenic analysis and projects requiring an environmental impact statement.

The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency is located at 775 N. Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information please call at 530-581-6200.

Kings Beach Center community input meeting

The Kings Beach Center development team will host a public listening session 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, offering community members a chance to learn about and weigh in on the proposed project.

The meeting will be held at North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. Attendees can expect to learn about the established land use plan, regional plan alignment and the anticipated economic, environmental and community benefits of the proposed project. The development team, as well as officials from Placer County and TRPA, will be present to meet and talk with interested members of the public.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved in February the sale of the 3.5-acre project to developer Craig Clark and Kings Beach Center LLC.

The May 15 public meeting will be residents' first of multiple opportunities to comment on the project and meet the development team.

Networking event for women professionals slated for May 23

A networking event for women business professionals organized by Truckee-Tahoe Women's Lawyers will be hosted at TrailRunner International at 5:30 p.m. May 23.

The event is an opportunity for female professionals and business leaders to get together for an evening of food, beer and wine and networking.

The event will be held at TrailRunner International's offices in the Pioneer Center at 10925 Pioneer Trail, Truckee.

Attendees are requested to RSVP to Dana McDonald at demac8@yahoo.com.

— Truckee Sun staff