Highway 20 to close east of Nevada City for periods of time Wednesday
May 8, 2018
Caltrans is alerting motorists that work to replace two concrete culvert headwalls on Highway 20 will result in one-way traffic controls Wednesday from approximately three miles west of Interstate 80 to the Bear River, according to a release.
Repair work also includes two one-hour closures of the highway.
A crane will be lifting and placing the new concrete headwalls for the Drum Canal culvert that was damaged on Feb. 1 by fire resulting from a jack-knifed fuel truck when fuel spilled and ignited.
The first closure is scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. The second is scheduled between 2 and 5 p.m. Each closure is estimated to last approximately one hour. One-way traffic controls will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to plan for interrupted travel and to expect delays. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
Source: California Department of Transportation
