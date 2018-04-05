Good Morning Truckee to focus on Sierra County

The April 10 Good Morning Truckee will focus on Sierra County, a region that has seen a significant influx of Truckee/Tahoe residents to the area in the past decade.

Panelists include Tim Beals, Sierra County director of public works; Ted Owens, Sierra County resident; and Katie Shaffer, founder of the Sierraville.org website.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com under What's Happening, allowing attendees to avoid delays at the check-in line to get breakfast and a seat faster. Multi-packs of tickets are also available for purchase. Tickets are available at the door with cash, credit card or check.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public and is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings a traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and chance to win prizes.

Source: Good Morning Truckee