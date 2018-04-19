Girl Scouts to honor Truckee leader pulling double duty

Running one troop of Girl Scouts might seem daunting enough with the juggling of fundraisers and events — not to mention all of the chaos that ensues when a handful of young girls are brought together for a couple of hours at one of two monthly meetings.

But Truckee's Lydia Carrillo doesn't just lead one group of scouts, she's the leader of two, splitting time between both her daughters' troops.

For her role in helping out with Truckee's local Girls Scouts programs, Carrillo, along with several others, will be honored on Saturday, April 21, at a Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and Girl Scouts of the USA volunteer awards ceremony at the Peppermill Reno.

"My first thought was, 'That's not necessary,'" said Carrillo on receiving the honor. "I didn't really think that needed to happen. I just do what needs to happen, so I don't really think I'm doing anything extra."

Carrillo will be given the Girl Scouts of the USA Volunteers of Excellence award at the ceremony along with four others from around Lake Tahoe, Reno and Sparks. Aside from running four troop meetings a month, Carrillo is a regular at regional meetings, and said she's constantly thinking of activities or different things she can do with the troops.

Growing up, Carrillo wasn't involved in Girl Scouts, but when her oldest daughter joined, and there was a need for a troop leader, she jumped in. Four years later she's still with the organization and also now leads her younger daughter's troop.

Recommended Stories For You

"My theory with my two daughters as well as with the Girl Scouts, is I just want to open every door and show them so many things," said Carrillo. "I'm constantly thinking about things we can do, I'm constantly sending emails back to my co-leader."

The annual Girl Scout awards come from nominated selections, but Carrillo said she is unaware as to who proposed her name for this year's honor.

"I'm not a very boastful person," she said. "I'm super flattered, but at the same time I'm super embarrassed … but I am super excited about it."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.