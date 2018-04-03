Etsy craft program offered once again in Truckee
April 3, 2018
The Sierra Small Business Development Center at Sierra Business Council announced the spring Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship program begins April 23, with classes at the Truckee Roundhouse.
The location of the class will provide opportunities for participants to learn more about the Makerspace and to encourage artisans to expand their craft.
Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship is a program that provides micro-business training to eligible adults with existing creative skills, to help supplement their income and sell their product to new markets.
Classes are taught by experienced Etsy seller and talented local jeweler Krista Tranquilla. This is the fourth round of Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship in Truckee.
Classes run through May 14th. Participation is $25 and space is limited. Applications must be submitted by April 16 to be considered.
For more information and applications, go to http://sierrasbdc.com/etsy-craft-entrepreneurship.
Source: Sierra Business Council
