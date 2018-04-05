Downtown Truckee apartment donated to Humane Society

Local Truckee residents Rick and Nancy Holliday, founders and owners of Holliday Development, donated an apartment in downtown Truckee to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT).

The house, to be called the Holliday House, will be rented to HSTT for $1 per year. In turn, Tahoe Getaways will manage the rental pro bono, with all proceedings going to the Humane Society.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our community in this way. The property is such an amazing spot, and really captures what is special about Truckee," said Amber Kennedy, director of sales and marketing at Tahoe Getaways. "We're helping to generate contributions for a great cause, while delivering an exceptional experience to guests of the Holliday House."

HSTT envisions the Holliday House as the start of a program set to grow and sustain their efforts for years to come. Tapping into Truckee's rental market has the potential to create a dynamic source of funding for the Humane Society, while donors could offer rentals for as short or long term as desired making it easy to give back to the community.

The property is located at 9932 Donner Pass Road, and sits above Knack Art Gallery. The unit is two bedroom, two bathroom, and includes two master suites and a gas fireplace.

The rental will help HSTT provide essential community services. Beyond providing for strays and unwanted pets, HSTT works to ensure every pet adopted is free of preventable communicable diseases and fully vaccinated before introduction into the general pet population.

The Hollidays' gift creates a stable revenue source for the Humane Society and will help ensure the well being of all pets in the community.

"The money raised from this innovative fundraising idea will help us pay for vital animal care programs including community spay and neuter, animal wellness clinics and veterinary expenses," said Stephanie Nistler, executive director of HSTT. "We are so grateful to Rick and Nancy and Tahoe Getaways for this incredibly generous donation."

For information on renting the Holliday House visit TahoeGetaways.com/vacation-rentals/holliday-house.