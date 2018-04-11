District 5 supervisors past, present endorse Foster for Sheriff
April 11, 2018
Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson (2013-2020), along with Division 5's former supervisors Ted Owens (2015-2012) and Barbara Green (2001-2004) have endorsed John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff, according to a news release
Anderson, who has served as Supervisor of District 5 for the past five years, stated, "I am endorsing John Foster for Sheriff because of his long experience in law enforcement and because he will strive to treat all regions of Nevada County fairly."
For more information, visit FosterForSheriff2018.com
