District 5 supervisors past, present endorse Foster for Sheriff

Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson (2013-2020), along with Division 5's former supervisors Ted Owens (2015-2012) and Barbara Green (2001-2004) have endorsed John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff, according to a news release

Anderson, who has served as Supervisor of District 5 for the past five years, stated, "I am endorsing John Foster for Sheriff because of his long experience in law enforcement and because he will strive to treat all regions of Nevada County fairly."

