Community workshop for Placer Sustainability Plan set for April

Placer County is in the process of developing a sustainability plan, outlining ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and manage climate risks that threaten property value, natural resources and Placer quality of life.

Two workshops in April offer a chance to learn about the plan's purpose and goals and how to become involved in the planning process.

One workshop is offered 6-8 p.m. April 25, at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Tahoe Boulevard, in Kings Beach. Another is slated for 6-8 p.m. April 24 at the Loomis Veterans Memorial Hall, 5945 Horseshoe Bar Road, in Loomis.

According to a news release, both workshops will begin with a presentation by county staff, with staff available afterward to answer questions and take feedback in an open-house style workshop. The presentation will include an explanation of the plan's greenhouse gas inventory, completed in January.

The plan inventories current sources of greenhouse gas emissions in unincorporated Placer County and will outline the county's strategy to reduce them in a way that maximizes economic benefits from energy savings and operational costs, improves infrastructure and further benefits the county and community. Additionally, the plan is intended to provide a streamlined environmental review process related to GHG emissions analysis for land development projects.

It will also describe strategies to prepare the county and residents to reduce and adapt to the effects of climate risks like wildfire, drought and flood.

California law calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

During this early stage of the plan's development, Placer planners are asking for input to help define the community values that will shape the plan's recommendations and any other ideas for reducing emissions or improving climate resiliency. Placer expects to complete its sustainability plan in spring 2019.

More information on the plan is available at placer.ca.gov/sustainplacer. Those unable to attend the workshops can ask questions or send comments to sustainplacer@placer.ca.gov.

Source: Placer County