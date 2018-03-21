Boys & Girls Club ‘Ferrari Ravioli Night’ fundraiser set for Friday

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe will host the Ferrari Ravioli Night tonight at the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge and Casino in Crystal Bay to raise funds to support the club's year-round programs.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is expected to draw more than 250 guests to thank Dave Ferrari, one of the club's founders and a local community hero, for his many years of crucial work around the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Along with playing an integral role in ensuring that Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe opened its doors to the community 20 years ago, Ferrari has played a vital role in the creation and success of many other community organizations. His contributions to the club and additional community organizations will be celebrated at the event.

"The work that Dave has done for the club and the community has been vast and far reaching. He helped create the foundation on which so many community organizations could stand and have continued to stand on." Mindy Carbajal, the club's chief executive officer, said. "This area would not be what it is today without Dave Ferrari."

Ferrari has offered up his family's secret recipe for a main course of meat and cheese raviolis. Creating the delicious raviolis has long been a Ferrari family tradition and were even sold at the Ferrari Food Shop in downtown Reno in the 1950s.

In order to ensure the creation of the perfect Ferrari raviolis, Ferrari lead two production days at the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe's Kings Beach Site which resulted in the creation of more than 600 dozen Ferrari raviolis for guests to enjoy tonight.

In addition to raviolis, guests can expect an amazing night at the Tahoe Biltmore, which will include dueling pianos, a very special program complete with testimonials from many community members, a surprise Ferrari auction item, and a night that won't soon be forgotten.

Individual tickets and Buy A Table of 10 tickets are on sale at EventBrite.com with additional opportunities to donate at the event. Funds raised will go back to the club.

Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe opened it's doors 20 years ago in 1998 and currently operates a Clubhouse in Kings Beach that serves Kindergarten through 12th grade, a Kings Beach based preschool, a school-based site within Truckee Elementary School for Kindergarten through 5th grade, as well as a school-based site within Incline Elementary School for Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Across all sites, the club currently serves over 1,800 local youth with before and after-school programs, summer camps and sports leagues.

Fees for services are kept low to ensure that all children in the North Tahoe-Truckee region have access to high quality programs in crucial out-of-school times.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and the Ferrari Ravioli Night, call the club at 530-546-4324 or visit http://www.bgcnlt.org.