Local skiers have big weekend at Far West finals

Hundreds of alpine racers gathered at a trio of local ski resorts last weekend for the four-day Far West Tech Finals and U12 Championships.

Racing began on Friday, March 30, at Sugar Bowl for the 14-and-under slalom championships, where Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy's Jack Schaffner led a team sweep of the top four places on the squad's home snow.

Schaffner finished the event with a total time of 1 minute, 21.39 seconds. Teammates Preston O'Brien (1:22.05), Isaac Mozen (1:22.46), and Ben Eisenstat (1:24.87) were next for Sugar Bowl.

On the girls' side, Snow Summit Race Team's (Big Bear, Calif.) Elle Williams tied for first place with Sugar Bowl's Sophia Staudenmayer, with each competitor finishing with a combined time of 1:32.29. Sugar Bowl skiers Elizabeth Scott (1:33.54), and Anna Zaruby (1:34.30) were next.

Racing continued the following day at Sugar Bowl with the 14-and-under slalom round, and again skiers from Sugar Bowl put on an impressive display.

O'Brien returned to the slopes to compete in the event following a second-place finish the day before, and captured first place behind the day's two fastest runs. He'd finish with a total time of 1:26.31, which was more than four seconds faster than second place teammate Kazimir Sosnkowski (1:30.65). Diamond Peak's Matthew Smallhouse (1:30.80) was third.

On the girls' side, Williams picked up her second straight win, finishing with a total time of 1:28.21. Sugar Bowl skiers Faith Cooper (1:28.60) and Olivia Omar (1:28.78) were next.

Racing then moved to Northstar on Sunday, April 1, for the 19-and-under giant slalom finals.

Kirkwood's Sean Dunkleman took first place in the event with a total time of 2:12.76. Dunkleman, a runner-up at this year's high school slalom state championships, posted the day's fastest time in his second run to edge Squaw Valley's Brandon Leitner (2:13.14). Squaw Valley skier Guthrie Goss (2:13.63) was third.

On the girls' side, Sugar Bowl's Anna Zaruby took home the title with a combined time of 2:13.77. Mammoth skiers Erica Lynch (2:14.54) and Sasha Mueller (2:15.44) were next.

The Far West Tech Finals then concluded on Monday, April 2, at Northstar with the 16-and-under giant slalom event. Squaw Valley's Leitner led a sweep of the top three positions for the team, finishing with a total time of 2:16.27 to win the title. Luca Robillard (2:16.47) and Goss (2:16.83) were next for Squaw.

Diamond Peak's Jasmine Arrison picked up the win on the girls' side with a combined time of 2:15.86, just edging Mammoth's Lynch by 0.05 seconds. Sugar Bowl's Zaruby was next with a total time of 2:16.02.