Lane closures to impact travel on Interstate 80

MARYSVILLE – Caltrans is alerting motorists to anticipate delays on Interstate 80 east of Colfax as construction work on the Truck Climbing Lane project resumes. Lane closures will be required to construct a freeway lane cross-over in order to complete the replacement of the Cape Horn Bridge.

Caltrans will utilize both lane closures and "rolling block" escorts of traffic by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) through closure zones to construct a "cross-over" that will shift westbound freeway lanes to the east in order to allow the structure replacement work to continue on the west side of the Cape Horn Bridge. The cross-over work is anticpated to take place in the project's construction zone, weather permitting, from 6 p.m. April 30 to 6 p.m. May 2 as follows:

April 30-May 1 ( Night) – Closure of eastbound (EB) I-80 to remove and restripe the EB pavement delineation and shift EB traffic to new alignment.

Closure of eastbound (EB) I-80 to remove and restripe the EB pavement delineation and shift EB traffic to new alignment. May1 (Day)- Closure of both westbound (WB) and EB left (#1) lanes to set temporary k-rail and remove concrete median barrier. The CHP will escort blocks of vehicles through the WB closure segment.

Closure of both westbound (WB) and EB left (#1) lanes to set temporary k-rail and remove concrete median barrier. The CHP will escort blocks of vehicles through the WB closure segment. May 1-2 ( Night) – Continued closure of WB left (#1) lane for paving operations. The CHP will escort blocks of vehicles through the WB closure segment.

Continued closure of WB left (#1) lane for paving operations. The CHP will escort blocks of vehicles through the WB closure segment. May 2 (Day) – Continued closure of WB left (#1) lane to remove and restripe the WB pavement delineation, shift WB traffic onto the cross-over and set temporary k-rail on the right side of WB freeway lanes to protect the Cape Horn Bridge construction work area. The CHP will escort blocks of vehicles through the WB closure segment.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for delays and adjust their travel time accordingly. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Please see project map for construction zone/closure area location.

Visit Caltrans’ "QuickMap" for current road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. A mobile version is also available through the iPhone App Store or in Google Play. Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and Facebook to receive the latest information about current roadway conditions. For forecast information, visit the National Weather Service website.

Caltrans crews will be working around the clock to keep the roadways open and clear. Motorists are urged to be "Be Work Zone Alert" and to "Slow for the Cone Zone."

Source: California Department of Transportation