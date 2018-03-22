Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 1 foot of new snow in 24 hours

While it's been a soggy couple of days at lake level in Tahoe, higher elevations are seeing fresh snow.

Several Lake Tahoe ski resorts are reporting over 1 foot of snow in the last 24 hours Thursday morning.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 13 inches of new snow, while Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village reported 18 inches of new snow.

A winter storm warning for elevations above 6,500 feet remains in effect through 5 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, an additional 8-16 inches of snow could accumulate above 7,000 feet, with local amounts up to 2 feet near the Sierra Crest. Up to 8 inches is expected between 6,500 and 7,000 feet, the weather service reports.

A few slushy inches of snow could fall down at lake level, where a flood warning will remain in effect into Thursday night. An additional 1-3 inches of rain could fall below 7,000 feet around the Tahoe Basin.