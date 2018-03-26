Lake Tahoe ski resorts report 1 foot of new snow in final big storm of March

What appears to be the final big storm of March brought 1 foot of new snow to several Lake Tahoe resorts Saturday.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe both reported 1 foot of snow in 24 hours Sunday morning. Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 3 inches of snow and Diamond Peak Ski Resort reported 2 inches in 24 hours.

Sierra pointed out that the resort has received more than 15 feet of snow during March.

Looking ahead, the forecast includes mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the month. Daily high temperatures are expected to climb into the low 60s by the end of the week.