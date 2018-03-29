It’s back to square one for Grocery Outlet project in Truckee

A controversial proposal to build a Grocery Outlet bargain market in the Town of Truckee will undergo another formal review process.

The review stems from a decision by the developer to modify a proposal that was approved by the Truckee Planning Commission in February.

Capitol Avenue Development in West Sacramento is the applicant team behind the proposed 17,568-square-foot Grocery Outlet store at Donner Pass Road and Vista Avenue.

"It starts back at zero," said Kirk Skierski, an assistant planner for the town, who has been assigned to the project. "We are considering this a brand new project."

The modification to the project approved by the planning commission calls for the addition of a one-bedroom, one-bath workforce housing unit and nine parking spaces at the proposed 1.54-acre sit.

The additions bring the total number of workforce housing units to three, and parking spaces to 57. The additional parking spaces are for compact cars.

The project approved by the planning commission called for a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment and a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment. The modification of the Grocery Outlet proposal is tentatively to be reviewed by the planning commission on April 17.

The original proposal was challenged less than two weeks after the planning commission approved the project on Feb. 20.

Bud and Sharon Arnold, who live on Vista Avenue, and Protect California Environmental Quality Act of Sacramento, each filed appeals. Each of those appeals has been dismissed as a result of the modification of the project.

But the concerns from the Arnolds, which centered on commercial and customer traffic being routed through their Visa Avenue community, still exist.

"It doesn't change anything. We are still against it," said Sharon Arnold on the proposed modification of the project. "The parking, and the cars, and the semi trucks, and the delivery vans. The whole kit and caboodle. If they pass it, we'll appeal it again. We have copies of the (appeal) forms we filled out."

The commercial traffic she referenced would come in the form of roughly five, 18-wheeler deliveries per week and miscellaneous box truck deliveries in the daytime, according to project documents filed with the Town of Truckee Planning Division.

The Grocery Outlet project is one of two grocery stores in the development pipeline in Truckee. A 35,704-square-foot Raley's grocery store is slated for 5.5 acres of a 16.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Highway 267 and Soaring Way, which is adjacent to Truckee Tahoe Airport.

The planning commission approved the project at a meeting on Jan. 23. However, the project was appealed. The town council took up the appeal at its meeting on Feb. 27, but the issue was continued until a meeting on March 13 at which the project was approved.

Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.