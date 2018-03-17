UPDATE: Interstate 80 reopened; chain controls in effect from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange

Chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels, from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange on Interstate 80, the California Department of Transportation said at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 17.

EARLIER VERSION:

Chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels, from Truckee to 3 miles east of Gold Run on westbound Interstate 80, the California Department of Transportation said at 12:50 on Saturday, March 17.

EARLIER VERSION:

Interstate 80 is closed to eastbound traffic 3 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County due to spinouts, the California Department of Transportation said on Saturday afternoon, March 17.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.