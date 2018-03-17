UPDATE: Interstate 80 reopened; chain controls in effect from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange
March 17, 2018
Chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels, from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange on Interstate 80, the California Department of Transportation said at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 17.
EARLIER VERSION:
Chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels, from Truckee to 3 miles east of Gold Run on westbound Interstate 80, the California Department of Transportation said at 12:50 on Saturday, March 17.
EARLIER VERSION:
Interstate 80 is closed to eastbound traffic 3 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County due to spinouts, the California Department of Transportation said on Saturday afternoon, March 17.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Sierra Snowfighters are "peeling pack" up on I-80 today. Slippery and icy driving conditions means excessive speeds can cause tangled up vehicles. Then we have to hold traffic until cleared … delaying everyone! Take It Slow!! pic.twitter.com/63OLXmN1Hn
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 17, 2018
