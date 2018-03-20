Incoming storm could dump about 4 feet of snow near Sierra Crest

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, which includes Truckee, because of an incoming storm that could dump 4 feet of snow at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno said Tuesday, March 20, that the winter storm watch will be in effect from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, to 5 a.m. on Friday, March 23.

Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet mainly above 7,500 feet, with localized amounts of 4 feet near the Sierra Crest, are possible,” the National Weather Service Office said in a statement.

Six to 12 inches are possible down to 7,000 feet.