UPDATE: Highway 89 reopened from Truckee to Squaw Valley

Highway 89 has been reopened between Truckee and Squaw Valley, the California Department of Transportation said at 10:55 a.m.on Friday, March 16.

89 between Truckee and Squaw is back OPEN. https://t.co/06q3bNZJLA — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 16, 2018

EARLIER VERSION:

Highway 89 has been closed from Truckee to Squaw Valley because of multiple spinouts, the California Department of Transportation said on Friday morning, March 16.