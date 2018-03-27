Heavenly Mountain Resort announces closing date for 2017-18 season

Skiing and riding season at Heavenly Mountain Resort will run through April 22, the resort announced this morning.

In confirming the closing date for the 2017-18 season, a press release from the resort noted Heavenly has received more than 12 feet of snow in March.

The release did not mention closing dates for Kirkwood Mountain Resort or Northstar California, which are all owned by Vail Resorts.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests great spring skiing and riding conditions, as well as a variety of spring activities for visitors at Heavenly Mountain,” Mike Goar, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in the press release, which noted several events slated for the remaining month.

Those events include the annual Gunbarrel 25 endurance race on March 31, a live music event featuring Vokab Kompany on March 31 and the Pond Skim Party on April 7.