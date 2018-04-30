Grocery Outlet appealed once again by Truckee residents

The ongoing battle between developers of a proposed Grocery Outlet and the residents of the Gateway Park neighborhood will go another round after locals Sharon and Bud Arnold filed an appeal of the project.

The Arnold's appealed the proposed store on Monday, April 30, according to Town of Truckee Assistant Planner Kirk Skierski, which means the project will land on the Truckee Town Council's agenda for May 22, at the earliest.

The Town of Truckee Planning Commission approved of Grocery Outlet's development permit for a 16,147-square-foot store at Donner Pass Road and Vista Avenue during a Special Meeting on Thursday, April 26, via a 2-1-1 vote.

“I asked you to look at this with an open mind. I asked you to consider this is a residential neighborhood of homeowners,” said Sharon Arnold at last week's meeting. “A lot of retired people live in that neighborhood. The traffic on Vista Avenue will be horrendous … we already have a traffic problem.”

The Arnolds had previously paid $951 to file an appeal after the planning commission approved of Grocery Outlet's original project on Feb. 20, but that proposal went back to square one after the developers added a third workforce housing unit.