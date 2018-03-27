Grave site found in Nevada County during Los Angeles missing persons investigation, deputies say

During a missing persons case investigation, Los Angeles police detectives uncovered an alleged grave site in the Spenceville Wildlife area, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Nevada County deputies were contacted yesterday by Los Angeles police detectives who were actively working a missing persons case in the Nevada County area. Through their investigation, LAPD detectives were led to the bank of Dry Creek, which runs through the Spenceville Wildlife Area. A search of that area uncovered what is believed to be a shallow grave.

Nevada County and Los Angeles police, are working with anthropologists from the California State University, Chico today to determine if the site is a grave site, and if so, whether any remains found at this site are related to LAPD's missing person case.

