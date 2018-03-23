Family of missing Marysville woman says mother found alive (VIDEO)

A Marysville woman, Sheryl Lynn Donovan, who has been missing since March 13 has been found and is now with law enforcement, according to her daughter Ashley Ehlert.

“She’s safe, she is going to be reunited with us,” Ehlert said in a Facebook live video. “I’m never going to let her out of my sight again.”

Donovan was last seen driving a gold 2000 Ford Explorer headed back home to Marysville leaving her job in North San Juan.

After hearing of her mother’s disappearance, Ehlert started a Facebook page to gather support and help to find Donovan. Ehlert posted a video on Facebook Friday evening to let the public know that her mother had been found.

According to Ehlert, Donovan’s car was stuck in the snow and she stayed in the car for nearly 10 days without food. She eventually left her vehicle to flag down a car where a passerby picked her up and brought her to safety.

