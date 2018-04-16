Truckee rolls out new recycling program

To address the Town of Truckee's sustainability goals, new programs will be introduced to residents within the incorporated Truckee town limits beginning this summer that will eliminate the need for residents to purchase recycling and yard waste plastic bags, prevent recycling contamination, and increase the amount of materials that can be recycled.

To participate, Truckee residents must opt in and indicate how many yard waste and recycling carts they would like delivered to their property by completing an online form available at KeepTruckeeGreen.org.

"The new waste and recycling programs the Town of Truckee has contracted align with our sustainability goals and will eliminate the need for Truckee residents to purchase blue recycling and green yard waste bags," said Erica Mertens, recycling manager for the Town of Truckee. "In addition, use of recycling and yard waste carts will prevent up to three million plastic bags from being landfilled over the next 10 years. This is significant when you think about the fact that every plastic bag used will be part of the environment for over 100 years."

As part of the new waste hauling services contracted by the Town of Truckee, one 64-gallon recycling cart serviced on alternating weeks, and up to three 96-gallon yard waste carts will be provided to residents who opt in. Additional carts will be available for a fee.

All Truckee residents will begin new yard waste services in 2018. After June 30, green bags will not be accepted, however additional yard waste disposal services will be offered including discounted dumpster rental and complimentary drop-off services at Eastern Regional Landfill.

Recycling service changes will be rolled out in three phases. Residents of the Glenshire neighborhood will receive recyclables containers in September to begin use on Oct. 1. Remaining Truckee neighborhoods excluding Tahoe-Donner will start using recycling carts in 2019. Tahoe-Donner residents will begin using recycling carts in 2020. Blue bags will continue to be serviced at all household locations, and two new recycling drop-off locations will be offered to residents in the summer months.

Recommended Stories For You

Local businesses will also move to new waste hauling services in 2018. The use of new containerized commercial food scraps, mixed recyclables, and mixed waste carts will provide more efficient collection and improved recycling of all waste products and ensure local businesses are in compliance with new California state regulations mandating commercial recycling and organic recycling.

Business owners can save money by meeting with the Town of Truckee's recycling team to "right size" their waste hauling and recycling services, and can schedule a complimentary waste assessment online at https://live.vcita.com/site/townoftruckee or by calling 530-582-2496.

Source: Town of Truckee