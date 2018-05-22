North Tahoe community cleanup set for June 2

Gather hazardous waste and call Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal to schedule a drop off

Recycle/donate items you don’t use anymore to a local thrift store

Carry your own reusable water bottle and coffee cup

Re-purpose glass jars in the kitchen and use for storage

Keep trash away from local critters — wait until pick up day to put out trash and recycling

Lead by example: pick up and dispose of trash around your home, business and wherever and whenever you see it

Join North Tahoe, Truckee, and Incline Village Clean Up Day efforts annually on the first Saturday in June

On June 2, over 100 volunteers will take to the streets to pick up trash prior to the busy summer season, a news release states.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. at Community House located at 265 Bear Street in Kings Beach. This registration location is for Carnelian Bay, Tahoe Vista, Kings Beach and Crystal Bay.

Last year, volunteers collected over 3,700 pounds of garbage at this annual community event.

At registration, volunteers will be assigned specific locations to distribute efforts most effectively and they will be provided with gloves, bags, and volunteer appreciation goodies, while supplies last. While cleaning up, volunteers that find "Golden Items" win prizes donated by local businesses.

After the "dirty work", volunteers are invited to head to Tahoe Central Market where they will receive 10 percent off their purchase when they show their wristband.

Those who are interested can pick up supplies May 29-June 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA) office, 8401 North Lake Blvd. #203 in Kings Beach, located at the Bear Street roundabout.

North Tahoe's Clean Up Day is produced by the North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA). Clean Up Day Sparkling Sponsors are Arbor Care of Tahoe, Red Wolf Lakeside Lodge, Tahoe Forest Health System, and Truckee Tahoe Airport District. Additional sponsors include 101.5 FM-KTKE, Kings Beach Miniature Golf, North Tahoe Public Utility District, North Tahoe Watersports, Tahoe Weekly, Vaca Consulting, Bruening Associates, Cedar Glen Lodge, Gonsalves & Co, Jason's Beachside Grille, John Hassenplug, JR Krauss, Kings Beach Car Wash, Reliable Services, Tahoe Central Market, and Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal.

For more information about North Tahoe's Clean Up Day, visit http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org or call (530) 546-9000.