Tahoe Truckee schools announce teachers, employees of the year

At its most recent board meeting, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District its 2018-2019 Teachers of the Year and Employees of the Year.

Mike Mazzie, of Truckee High School, was named the High School Teacher of the Year, and Nicole Sayegh, of North Tahoe School, was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year, a news release states.

"Sayegh is a sixth-grade Two Way Immersion teacher at North Tahoe School," the release states. "She is an educational leader who understands and values the power of connections and does an incredible job of creating an engaging learning environment for all of her students. Ms. Sayegh has a deep understanding of the content she is teaching and is skilled at connecting the daily learning to the long-term learning goals for students. She is a life-long learner who is always looking for ways to enhance her teaching practice and district-wide efforts."

"Truckee High School's social studies teacher, Mike Mazzie, is a gifted teacher with a strong academic approach," the release states. "He is passionate about what he does and instills a genuine enthusiasm for history with his students. Mr. Mazzie often comes to class in period costumes to bring the U.S. History lessons to life. He also has excellent technology and computer skills and has worked with peers to develop three new courses in technology and computer science to better meet the needs of Truckee High's students.

"Mr. Mazzie also coaches the academic team that consistently finishes in the top spots in the league and state competition."

The district's Classified Employees of the Year were also announced. The following individuals were recognized by TTUSD's Board of Education:

Ana Ruelas, Child Nutrition, Kings Beach Elementary

Blanca Carrillo, Office & Technical, North Tahoe High School

Dawn Parkhurst, School Bus Driver, Transportation Services

Irene Gomez, Support Services, Kings Beach Elementary

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District