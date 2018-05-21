Lake Tahoe Community College announces free college tuition

Starting in fall 2018, all first-time, full-time California residents or AB540 eligible students attending Lake Tahoe Community College will pay no tuition their first year.

According to a news release, the Lake Tahoe College Promise is available to any student who is attending college for the first time. The college offers associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, and vocational certificates in more than 40 areas of study, including Psychology, Business, Fire Science, Culinary Arts, and Allied Health.

"Finances can be a huge barrier for those considering a post-high school education," Lake Tahoe Community College Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco said in the release. "We are proud to be a leader in this movement of opportunity by providing a first-rate, affordable education that equips students with the skills to attain a good-paying job, transition to a four-year institution either on our campus or elsewhere, or advance in their current careers."

In addition to free tuition for a year for qualifying students, Lake Tahoe Community College also offers a wide range of campus resources and programs that can help students achieve success, the release states. Among these is the Open Educational Resources Initiative, which works to supply free or reasonably priced textbooks and other course materials. Other resources include laptop rentals, unlimited free bus transportation within the South Shore, free tutoring and mentoring services, writing help, and academic counseling.

Approximately 3,000 students come through the doors at the college each quarter, the release states. The 164-acre wooded campus also features a Fine Arts center with studio and gallery space, a commercial-grade Culinary Arts kitchen, diverse indoor and outdoor learning spaces including a terraced amphitheater and outdoor library plaza with fire pit, a world-class synthetic turf soccer field and two grass fields, and a brand-new University Center opening this summer that will house advanced degree programs.

For more information about the Lake Tahoe College Promise or Lake Tahoe Community College, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/promise.