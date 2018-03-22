Dial-a-Ride service expands in Truckee

Dial-a-Ride service in the Town of Truckee has been extended to seven days a week.

The service, which was extended on March 18 to include Sunday, is available to seniors, persons with disabilities and the general public as well.

The Sunday transportation service will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with reservations required by 5 p.m. on Friday. The Sunday Dial-a-Ride will provide service into all neighborhoods and commercial areas within Truckee.

A one-way fare for adults is $6 and $2 for a senior, a person with a disability or a child under the age of 12. A multi-ride punch pass can be purchased for $20.

For schedules and additional information visit: http://www.tahoetruckeetransit.com